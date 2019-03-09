Gulfport restaurant customers respond to proposed tax increase for new sports complex

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - On the first Friday of Lent, the Shrimp Basket in Gulfport was full of customers like Calvin Zweifel enjoying fresh shrimp and fish.
“I love seafood for one thing, and they do it the best down here,” Zweifel said.
Zweifel makes Gulfport his winter home and said he eats out almost every day for lunch while he’s here. However, the price of his lunches could be going up soon.
City leaders are exploring a two-percent food and beverage tax increase. The two percent would add up fast. Shrimp Basket Manager Wesley Powers did a quick estimate on how much that total would be at his restaurant.
“Two percent on all my sales would probably be about $17,000 over a year,” Powers said.
The extra cash would potentially be used to build new soccer fields even though the recently expanded Gulfport Sportsplex already features six full-size soccer fields. According to Gulfport City Council President Rusty Walker, the plan calls for a new, up to $45 million sports facility to be built near the airport, and the existing soccer fields would be turned into more baseball and softball fields.
It’s an investment diners said would be worth it to pay a little more for their food.
“Two percent is not a make or break number,” said Gulfport diner Men Gchi.
“It’s for our youth, and when we spend extra money on our youth it’s an investment we need to do,” Zwiefel said.
The city council tabled a discussion on the tax increase during its last meeting. If the council approves the plan, the state legislature would have to ratify the request, then voters would decide the issue.
The previous expansion of the Gulfport Sportsplex was finished last year and cost $8.5 million.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.