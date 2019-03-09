Endangered/ Missing Child Alert cancelled for 16-year-old

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has cancelled the ENDANGERED / MISSING CHILD ALERT for 16-year-old Zachery Dennis of Huntsville, Alabama.
Zachery is described as a white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blue eyes and reddish-brown hair.
Zachery was believed to be accompanied by Robert W. Dennis. Robert Dennis who is described as a white male, 47 year old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair, and a possible goatee.
Zachery went missing around 3:30 p.m. Friday from 195 Redbay Road in Golden, Mississippi. Clothing descriptions are unavailable for Zachery and Robert Dennis.
The vehicle being used was a 2001 silver Ford Crown Victoria. No tag number is immediately available, nor is there a known direction of travel.
