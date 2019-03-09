Coast Con returns to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - This weekend is one that many across the Coast look forward to each and every year because of Coast Con. And this year, more talk has gotten out about the event causing many people from across the southeast to find out about the event, which should come as no surprise as the convention enters its 42 year.
“Myself, personally, I have been coming to this event since the early 90′s,” said Brian Held Jr.
Held is operating as the Master of Ceremony this year.
Yet some people have been working or attending Coast Con for even longer. One of those people is Frank Schiavo, who has been a part of the convention for 40 years.
“It is a real treat for me," said Schiavo. "Every year working with it is like a reminder of all things we’ve done!”
He said this while in the archive room, which was filled with old Coast Con posters and pictures. Since the convention has been an annual tradition since 1977, there are plenty of memories.
“For a lot of us, this was our first convention and back when nerd culture wasn’t as big," said Lewis. "You didn’t have the Big Bang Theory on TV and stuff like that. This is where we came home,” said Media Liaison Karen Lewis.
Over the years, thousands have been able to call Coast Con home.
“It is really a celebration of fandom, of Sci Fi, fantasy and comic books, and everybody should come out and enjoy this,” said Held Jr.
Friday may have been the convention’s first day, but that did not stop many if any from coming out in costume.
“Cosplay and the community is just wonderful," said Kayla Baldonado. "It is for all the outcasts, geeks and nerds to come together and celebrate their favorite characters.”
Baldonado and Luis Echevarria are set to judge the cosplay contest Saturday afternoon. However, not everyone who dresses up will be participating as some just do it for fun.
“This is just such a great creative outlet to be myself and be around so many people who love to dress up, and it just feels so at home here,” said Savannah Grace.
That feeling was also shared by special guest, voice actor J. Michael Tatum.
“It is the best part about what I do for a living," said Tatum. "If it wasn’t for all this and these wonderful people coming together and being a family, I am just a crazy guy in a padded room making funny voices.”
Tatum has been in a number of popular anime cartoon shows, and many of the attendees were excited to see them. As far as expectations, between 1,100 and 1,500 people are expected to attend the festivities this weekend.
The crazy costume and comic fun continues Saturday at 10 a.m. and will run throughout the day.
The weekend pass costs $50 but day passes are available for cheaper. Children under 8 get in free with the purchase of an adult.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.