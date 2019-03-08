St. Therese Catholic Church frying up fish for Lent for 25 years

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - It’s time for seafood to be king. The first Friday of Lent means lots of fish fries in South Mississippi, and you can’t get much better than the one by St. Therese Catholic Church in Gulfport.
“We’ve got the best fish in town,” said church volunteer Marsha Lowe. “I don’t care where you go, this is it and the best potato salad.”
Now that Lent is here, so is St. Therese’s fundraising. You can count on it for lunch every Friday through the Lenten season.
If the first day is any indication, the church will be rolling in dough and a few seasonings.
“With the crowd we’ve got coming in today, we’re cutting more fish to make sure we have enough,” said volunteer Ray Olinger.
He’s been involved with this fish fry for all 25 years the church has sponsored it.
“I enjoy working,” he said. “This is a pleasure to me, my wife and I both. We enjoy working here at St. Therese, and the fish fry has been a successful thing and we just figured let’s keep it up.”
It started as a dinner, but it was more successful at lunch.
The process has become, well, a fine-oiled machine with 25 or more volunteers working.
“We have so much togetherness,” Lowe said. “We all get along, we know what we’ve got to do. We come in here and we hit the floor running.”
There’s dine in, but most people take out.
They keep a tight schedule for drivers to deliver the precious cargo to about six to eight businesses and schools.
Lowe said it wouldn’t be possible without those who keep the faith and keep eating fish for Lent.
“It’s a lot of work, and it’s commitment, and we just thank everybody that supports us. We thank them so much,” she said. “That’s what keeps us going.”
St. Therese will serve from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday through April 12.
The price is $9 a plate.
