New Orleans-based surfer themed bar announces new location in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant, the popular beach and surf bar concept headquartered in New Orleans, will open another location Biloxi.
The latest location will be next to Slap Ya Momma’s BBQ where Bacchus on the Beach is located, according to the press release.
“This is the perfect location for Lucy’s because it has one of the largest outdoor, sand-filled bar areas just off the boardwalk," said Lucy’s CEO Kevin Armantrout. "We want friends, families, and pets to come and treat themselves to our beachfront, sunset views and live bands while enjoying our fun laid-back vibe, Happy Hour, Taco Tuesday, or one of our amazing menu items and unique cocktails.”
Lucy’s Biloxi is expected to open for lunch, dinner and late-night beginning in late April.
Over the past three years, the Lucy’s concept has grown to four locations in three countries, including domestic restaurants in Louisiana and Florida and international restaurants in Aruba and Costa Rica. A sixth location is set to open in Foley, Alabama in Summer 2019. The brand has plans to grow to 20 locations by 2024.
