Gulf Coast dominates Northwest

PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) - After blanking Northwest 7-0 in their MACJC opener, the Gulf Coast Lady Bulldogs followed it up with another standout performance.
In the second game of their doubleheader, the #15 Lady Bulldogs (9-5) run-ruled Northwest 13-2 in five innings, thanks in large part to an eight-run third inning.
“I feel like a lot of people have been treating us like the underdog," freshman infielder Shelby Archer said. "We weren’t ranked (in the preseason poll), we wanted to prove a point to people and tell them that we could do it. What better way than to go out with twenty runs, right?”
Archer certainly played her part in making such a statement. The Pearl River Central alum blasted a two-run home run in the second inning to give MGCCC a 3-0 lead, then did the same in the fourth inning to put the final touches on a 13-2 rout.
“People take her for granted. They say she’s not a very big player, she’s not real tall, but she just hits the ball solid and she makes things happen,” head coach Kenneth Long said.
The Lady Bulldogs take a quick break from MACJC play as they host Highland Community College on Friday, March 15th, with a doubleheader starting at noon.
