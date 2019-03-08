Biloxi man wanted in connection to stolen Mardi Gras float

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A Biloxi man is wanted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection with the theft of a Mardi Gras float from the Covington area.
Orlando K. Lyons, 29, is wanted for taking a Mardi Gras float from the Covington Lions Club parking lot Sunday evening with the intention of taking it to Biloxi, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office eventually recovered the float on Monday, locating it at a residence on Walnut Street in Slidell.
The investigation by the sheriff’s office revealed that while Lyons was on the way to Mississippi, the vehicle being used to tow the float experienced a mechanical failure, prompting Lyons to seek assistance from a family member in the Slidell area. The family member contacted the sheriff’s office after learning the float had been reported stolen.
Detectives who have been investigating the case have been in telephone contact with Lyons requesting a meeting to discuss the stolen float. Lyons claims he rented/bought the float, but he has yet to meet with detectives or provide any evidence to support his claims.
Anyone who has further information or can assist with providing information on the whereabouts of Orlando Lyons, is asked to contact STPSO Detective Patrick Penton at 985-276-1351 or 985-898-2338.
