Auditions being held to perform at Biloxi Shuckers games

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - If you are a musician, you could be standing on the baseball diamond at MGM Park performing for hundreds this upcoming baseball season.
The Biloxi Shuckers will hold tryouts to find talented singers and musicians to perform the national anthem for each of their 70 regular season home games at MGM Park.
Tryouts will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 9, at Edgewater Mall.
Those that wish to audition should come prepared to perform the entirety of "The Star Spangled Banner." Performances should be less than 90 seconds. Individual singers, instrumentalists, and bands of all ages are welcome to audition.
There is no appointment necessary and performers will audition in the order in which they arrive.
For questions about the auditions, you can call the Shuckers front office at 228-223-3465 or send an email to info@biloxishuckers.com.
The Shuckers’ opening night for the 2019 season is April 4
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.