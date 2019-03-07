WLOX Editorial: Support the First Responders’ Bill

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Imagine a firefighter rushing into a burning home. He saves lives. Later he gets cancer likely because of what he inhaled in that and other fires saving lives. And the state of Mississippi doesn’t provide disability benefits even though it is considered occupational cancer.
You don’t have to imagine that scenario. It is real. As the law stands right now, the state does not provide disability nor death benefits to first responders with occupational cancer and other diseases.
But there is a bill making its way through the legislature to change all that. We think it’s a good bill. It’s time for the state to step up and help those who are always first to help us.
