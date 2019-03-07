Where is Biloxi on making railroad crossings safer?

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - March 7 marked the second anniversary of the train and tour bus crash at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi.
Four people died that day, and the tragedy has forced Biloxi to take measures to improve safety on the tracks. A deadly accident like the collision in 2017 opened a lot of eyes. Everyone agreed the crossing at Main Street is far too steep, and it’s the same story at other crossings.
Vehicles have been stuck on the tracks at Main Street 25 times since 2012.
After the collision two years ago, Biloxi unveiled an extensive and costly plan to tackle the problem, and some people are wondering why it’s taking so long.The first thing Biloxi did after the 2017 accident was put up warning signs and ban large buses and trucks from Main Street and several other crossings.
The city council then voted to spend $200,000 to eliminate as many as six crossings, work with CSX to decrease the danger created by steep grades and initiate plans to build an east-west corridor along the tracks. Biloxi has also worked to secure federal funding. The reason the work has been delayed is because there are a lot of moving parts.
“Anytime you do something on the railway, you have to have total agreement with CSX, the Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Federal Rail Administration,” said Biloxi Spokesman Vincent Creel.
Another reason for the delay is the continuing construction on the north side of the tracks where Main Street remains closed.
“Once we open back up the Main Street corridor, it’ll be very important to get that grade fixed. Once it’s complete we have plans in place and we’re ready to move forward,” said Councilman Felix Gines.
Improving the crossings that will remain open is priority number one. The next step will be to work with CSX and MDOT to construct a new street parallel to the railway, where needed. That is necessary once crossings are closed.
“Because when you close a crossing, you’re creating a dead end road. For public safety, we then have to build the side road. Everyone knows what,” Creel said the solution is, but it’s not that easy to do.
Biloxi hopes to begin work on the Main Street crossing by the end of the year. Meanwhile, critical decisions will have to be made regarding which and how many crossings to close before the city gets down to business on the new east-west corridor.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.