Want to learn more about being a police officer? Join the Citizen Police Academy.

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - If you are curious about policing, but don’t want to join the force, the Gulfport Police Department has an invitation for you.
Gulfport residents, you can enroll in the Spring Citizens Police Academy, a five-week program that will give you a better understanding of the department’s role in the community and foster better relationships with the community through education.
The academy will teach citizens about all aspects of the police department, including patrol operations, narcotics enforcement, crime mapping, K-9 unit, SWAT, and crime scene operations.
“They get to learn what everyone does, from dispatch to detectives to crime scene to community relations,” said the department’s community liaison officer Tiffany Neves. “Everyone plays a part and they get to come in and learn what we all do as a team.”
The department says it is a hands-on class that is taught in a low-stress, relaxed atmosphere. The academy is a good way to reach common ground between the community and law officers, according to the department.
“We know that education is the most effective in having the public understand what it is that we do,” said Sgt. James Griffin. “Those citizens go out and aid us in the performing of our duties when we’re out in the public.”
The program begins March 14. It’s the first in a series of five, three-hour classes taking place on Thursday evenings. Gulfport Police say anyone who lives or works in the city can apply. All citizens must be 18 or older.
