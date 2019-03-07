Thunder Over the Sound preparations taking shape

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Pretty soon the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be thundering over the Mississippi Sound as the highlight of a two-day air show taking in place in two locations.
On the afternoons of May 4-5, they’ll be performing over the water, but each morning Keesler Air Force Base will be opening to the public for other aerial demonstrations, static displays and more.
Much like in year’s past, Keesler’s putting a shuttle service in place, so folks can easily get to and from the base on both performance days.
“Currently, we have five designated areas off-base for our guests,” said Sarah Loicano with KAFB public affairs. “They are located to the east and to the west of the base, and that’s so we can everyone on and off the base as quickly as possible.”
A large vacant area near Benachi Avenue and Desoto Street is one of those five locations. The others are at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Oak Park, the IP’s outdoor parking area and a lot near Fifth Street on Point Cadet.
"The city's always been very supportive of what Keesler does here,” Loicano added. “This is an opportunity for Keesler to open our doors and have folks near our flight line, to get up close and personal with some of our aircraft, to learn about our mission, and to meet the people that work and live in your community. We're trying to make this the best possible plan for everyone. We know we're expecting a lot of visitors for this two-day airshow."
Will those big crowds mean big numbers for the Coast in terms of hotel-motel occupancy rates? If you remember, last summer during Blues over Biloxi, occupancy rates were up nearly 90 percent.
