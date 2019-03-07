Snowbird golfers hitting the green despite ‘cart only’ rules

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - A rainy winter isn’t what thousands of snowbirds visiting the Coast signed up for this year. They want cool, sunny days and golf is their sport of choice.
“Right now, it’s very very cold. We came down to Mississippi to have nicer weather but it’s been chilly here,” said Mike Puente from Iowa. He and about 20 guys travel down to the Coast every year. This is their 28th year.
"It's been cart path only so we've done a lot of walking and it's kind of hurt my golf game," Mike said.
Cart path means you can’t drive on the green.
"The rain started at the beginning of November and it really hasn't stopped yet," said Kenny Hughes, CEO and part owner of Shell Landing Golf Club in Gautier.
Kenny said the excess rain we've seen this winter is impacting his course and causing a muddy green.
“Very muddy but the course is a little bit better now," said Bill Colliflower from Macomb, Illinois. “Hopefully it’s going to dry up by the weekend and be in good shape.”
“Most of the golfers are getting up in age so when you’re cart path only, it makes it really tough physically to be able to play,” Kenny added.
“It’s very taxing on us old guys who have to get off the cart, go find the ball in the mud, hope you got all the right clubs you need, if not you got to walk all the way back, get another one,” said John Jackson, who’s been a member at Shell Landing Golf Club for four years.
Despite the change in climate, Kenny said business isn’t suffering. “Ironically, business is up over last year at the same time."
Nearly a hundred golfers walk the course every day to play 18 holes. The snowbirds say they’ll keep it up every year, despite the weather.
