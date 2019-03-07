Our last sunny and dry day

It’s a cold morning in the 30s and there may be a few areas of patchy frost. Dress in layers as you head out because we will see warmer air this afternoon with highs in the 60s. While it’ll be mostly sunny today, expect cloudier skies overnight tonight with overnight lows in the 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a stray rain sprinkle possible. Saturday will be stormy to our north near Jackson but down here on the coast just cloudy and warm. Sunday brings us scattered showers as some of the rain activity to our north finally slides down toward the coast. Even still, some beachfront areas may stay rain-free all day on Sunday while our inland counties could get more downpours closer to Wiggins. We stay mild Monday with a few more scattered showers. Then another rain system arrives for the middle of next week.