New upscale RV park under construction in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Another major economic development project is unfolding in Biloxi, this time near the beachfront. RW Development is turning a long dormant area along Veterans Avenue, north of the tracks, into an upscale RV park.
The $7 million development will have more than 100 spaces, and storage for people who may want to leave their RVs there on a year long basis. Developer Ray Wooldridge promises this park will have all the bells and whistles.
“We’ll have entertainment, in terms of sports. We’ll have a dog park, a sports park, a bicycle park, riding and walking. You see the beautiful trees we have here, so we have access land. I think that will appeal,” Wooldridge said.
RW Development has also purchased the old VFW post and will turn that into an event center for the RVer’s and the public, as well as provide meeting space.
