Crews clean up the remnants of Fat Tuesday celebrations

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Big Mardi Gras crowds always make way for a big mess the next day. It keeps Biloxi’s clean up crews busy on Ash Wednesday, picking up the remnants of Fat Tuesday.
And though the carnival season has come to an end, the party was just getting started for Garth Caillavet Wednesday morning.
“Mardi Gras is not over yet. We still getting it!" He said, showing off the dozens of beads he had collected.
Caillavet reveled in the aftermath, collecting as many of the good beads left behind on the streets of downtown Biloxi before the clean up crews beat him to it.
“That’s 20 pounds at least, and then we got this bag. Picking them up, it ain’t over," he said.
And he wasn’t the only one helping out with the clean up. Rickey Waldrop has been doing this so long, he’s created his own special tool.
“You see how I cut the end off, so it wouldn’t stick in your finger. And that’s how I get him," he said, showing off a long pole with a fish hook at the end.
His advice is to look up to find the best beads.
“I seen the parade pass. I came back one morning, looked and the trees were just full, pretty ones. So, I just got them all down. Brought them home," he said.
Their help eases the burden for crews, even if just a bit. There was still plenty left for the professionals. Crews from Biloxi’s public works and parks and recreation department started the day early raking away thousands and thousands of beads.
As they got the streets back to normal, it’s a reminder that all good things...and the good times... must eventually come to an end.
And though the carnival season has come to an end, the party was just getting started for Garth Caillavet Wednesday morning.
But at least, no one seems to be leaving empty handed, instead leaving with plenty of memories to take home.
“We had a really good time. A little chilly, but we made it,” said Taylor.
And for Caillavet, piles of beads.
“I’m gonna Mardi Gras again today," he said, as he searched through the debris of beads.
Over the next few days, crews will also be picking up barricades and storing away the bleachers. Some of the bleachers, as well as the reviewing stand, will stay up for the St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.