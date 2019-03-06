14-year-old charged as an adult for Saucier armed robbery

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Harrison County deputies arrested a 14-year-old boy Wednesday for one count of armed robbery.
According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Family Dollar employees reported the armed robbery to law enforcement. Employees said an unknown white male came into the store, showed a large knife and demanded money.
Employees gave a description of the boy to deputies after he left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. A short time after the robbery, an on-duty firefighter spotted the boy on Saucier Lizana Road near Old Hwy 49.
Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies took him into custody.
The individual was charged as an adult, and booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. His bond was set at $50,000. His identity has not been released.
