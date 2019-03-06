Tulane student killed by tire remembered as an extraordinary person

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Those who knew Meg Maurer best say she was a beautiful person in every way possible.
“Margaret Kathleen Nelson Maurer was an extraordinary young woman, and she brought a lot of joy to a lot of people through a lot of different ways,” said Maurer’s mother, Tracy Nelson.
Her family in Minnesota grieves after the 21-year-old Tulane student was killed in a freak accident Tuesday. Police say an 18-wheeler on I-10 suddenly lost two tires. One of them hit Maurer while she was at a rest stop in Gautier, MS.
“She was well loved by her friends and especially her little brother. They’re 11-and-a-half months apart, so they’ve never known the world without each other,” said Nelson.
Maurer was a senior majoring in ecology and evolutionary biology at Tulane. We spoke with one of her professors who says Maurer was a gifted student and a talented scientific illustrator who loved nature.
“I think she will be remembered as a great friend, an outgoing person, incredibly talented. She’s done study abroad, to the faculty she took advantage of just about everything we had to offer here. She was just a go-getter, and in my ecology class, she was by far the top student in the class, just eclipsed the other students,” said Tulane Ecology Professor Thomas Sherry.
She will be remembered as someone who touched many lives and had so much talent at such a young age.
“She’s a precious daughter. We’re just heartbroken. There’s just no words for it,” said Nelson.
Tulane says Maurer was planning to graduate in May to pursue a career in scientific illustration. The university adds she was an extraordinarily gifted student and leader among her peers.
