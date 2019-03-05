Ole Miss Student Senate votes unanimously on resolution to remove Confederate statue

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Ole Miss Student Senate unanimously voted yes on a resolution to remove a Confederate statue from the Ole Miss campus at a meeting Tuesday night.
This discussion to relocate the monument comes more than a week after a peaceful pro-Confederate rally in Oxford.
Students at that meeting say their vote to relocate the statue of a Confederate soldier is a move toward the future of students and visitors at the University of Mississippi.
The resolution calls for the monument to be moved to an existing Confederate cemetery on campus.
“We’re going to be on the right side of history,” said senator-at-large Juan Ramon Riojas. “We’re working toward making Ole Miss a place that anyone and everyone can be proud of proud to send their kids to proud that their brothers and sisters can go to.”
“As you can see I got a little choked up," said legislative aide Erin Bowen. "This is such an important thing for me as a student and as a black woman on this campus the passing of this resolution is amazing for me my peers and future peers to come I’m just really happy that it passed.”
The student-led resolution will be shared with the ASB leadership for a final signoff before going to the school’s administration.
At this point, there is no timetable for when the statue will be moved at Ole Miss.
The monument was dedicated in 1906. It was the gathering spot for students protesting integration of the university by James Meredith in 1962.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.