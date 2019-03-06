$1 million bond set for Long Beach man accused of kidnapping, rape & armed robbery

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Long Beach police arrested 22-year-old Orlando D. Carter of Long Beach Wednesday. Carter is charged with 1 count of kidnapping, 2 counts of armed robbery and 1 count of rape by Long Beach police.
Carter is also being investigated in a second rape case, which occured in Biloxi.
According to police, on March 3rd, Carter allegedly grabbed the victim at gunpoint, drove her to Biloxi and raped her. Police say in a second incident, Carter robbed another victim at gunpoint and raped her inside the Long Beach city limits.
The Long Beach Police Department can only charge Carter with the crimes he committed in Long Beach. Biloxi police have an active investigation involving Carter, but no charges have been filed as of now.
Carter was staying with family in the 90 block of Via Don Ray Road in Long Beach.
He did not know the victims. They were random, according to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal.
Chief Seal said Carter recently was released from jail on a burglary charge in Gulfport. Gulfport officials will attempt to have his bond revoked.
Carter was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. His bond was set at $1,000,000.
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Biloxi police assisted with Carter’s arrest.
Anyone with additional information regarding this individual is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981.
