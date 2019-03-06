Krewe of Real People parade keeps the good times rolling

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - The Krewe of Real People Next Generation showed parade goers a good time on Fat Tuesday. There were a couple of parades on the Coast, but the Krewe says the real party was in Bay St. Louis.
This year’s king and queen was Marquez and Ashelee Singleton.
“I’ll tell you what, there’s no parade like the Bay parade. We’ve been king of Mardi Gras for awhile now. The Coast knows that,” said King Marquez.
This is the second year for the Next Generation’s parade, which was previously run by the Krewe of Diamonds and the original Krewe of Real People.
Parade organizers say the Krewe is not just about the parade and party, but serving the community by helping those in need.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.