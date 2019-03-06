Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office now enrolling students in law enforcement academy

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - If you want to pursue a career in law enforcement, now is your time! The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is now enrolling students for its Class of 2019 law enforcement academy.
Students will receive hands-on training for a career or advanced education in law enforcement including education about: criminal law, juvenile law, patrol procedures, arrest techniques, investigation and life-saving techniques.
Classes begin June 4th and end on November 13th on weekday evenings and weekends at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The cost is $450. There is a mandatory pre-entrance physical fitness test on May 4th, or May 18th or June 1st.
For more information or to apply contact Captain Darryl Russell by email at drussell@co.hancock.ms.us or at 228-466-6928.
