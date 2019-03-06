Freezing temps again tonight

It will be another cold night in South Mississippi. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s under clear skies with subsiding winds. The mid 20s are possible north of I-10. Protect yourself, pets and plants from the cold tonight.
Ash Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. We are going to see a gradual warming trend. With the warmer temps comes more humidity and higher rain chances.
Temps on Thursday will climb into the 60s and then the 70s returns by Friday and stick around through the weekend. We are expecting some showers and possible storms over the weekend. Right now, the rain looks like it will come in overnight Saturday night and into the morning hours Sunday.
Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend, so set your clocks AHEAD one hour before going to bed Saturday night.