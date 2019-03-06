Freezing start, another dry day, weekend showers

We’re waking up to frost with another round of morning with temperatures in the 30s, some even below-freezing. Ash Wednesday should be beautiful, sunny, and dry with cool afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. The second half of the week brings a warm up. The weekend brings rain chances, especially Saturday night into Sunday AM. There may even be a few thunderstorms, some strong, during that timeframe. Showers should taper off by Sunday afternoon and then slightly cooler air arrives for early next week.