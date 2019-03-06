Former Moss Point mayor Ira Polk dies

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - The city of Moss Point is mourning the loss of one of its former mayors and lifelong residents. Ira Polk has died. He was in his mid-90s.
Polk served as Moss Point’s mayor for one term. During his tenure as mayor, he named the Highway 63 bridge in honor of Vietnam War veterans, calling it the Vietnam Memorial Bridge.
Additionally, Pelican Landing convention center was built while he was mayor and the annual Fall de Rah festival was created to celebrate the start of spring.
While mayor, Polk pushed the city to draw in more businesses and earn more money from the businesses already operating. He helped bring Cracker Barrel to the city and also aided the legislative committee in passing a three percent bed tax, bringing tax dollars to Moss Point for each bed rented in a hotel located in the city.
During his life on the Gulf Coast, Ira Polk pushed for civil rights, breaking racial barriers and racial injustice in Moss Point and throughout Jackson County. He was a longtime member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. He served in numerous civic organizations over the years, including Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Magnolia Elks Lodge #1354, the NAACP, SCLC, Magnolia High School Alumni Association. and as vice chairman of the Jackson County Democratic Party’s executive committee.
A graduate of Magnolia High School, Polk went on to earn degrees from Tougaloo College, Howard University Medical School of Allied Health, and Auburn University's certified teacher's program. He also served in the U.S. Army Corps, working as a surgical technician.
Once back in Moss Point, Polk held various jobs over the course of many years in Jackson County, working as a science teacher at Moss Point High while also coaching football, basketball, and track. Additionally, he worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding for 24 years as a coating chemist and at various medical offices in Jackson County.
Prior to serving as mayor, Polk served Moss Point as an alderman-at-large for four years. He also served ten years on the Moss Point School Board and four years on the Singing River Hospital board of trustees.
There has been no word yet on funeral arrangements for Mr. Polk.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.