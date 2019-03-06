From drive-thru’s to church services, Ash Wednesday marks start of Lent

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - It’s Ash Wednesday, marking the start of the Christian Lenten season. Several Christian denominations mark this day by placing a cross of ashes on the foreheads of the faithful.
Many took advantage of ashes-to-go program in Long Beach Wednesday morning.
Despite a chilly morning, leaders from Grace Lutheran Church gathered at Jim Simpson Pier to mark people with a cross made of ashes.
Pastor Dave Parr, with help from Beth Matthews and John Coffman, braved the cold to bring this convenient service to the public. It’s the sixth year the church has done this in Long Beach.
“There was another pastor that put me on to this idea," said Parr. "This is not new to Long Beach or this area. Ashes-to-go has been around in various places in the country for some time, but about six years ago a Methodist friend of mine suggested we come out here and do this for folks in this area.
"This a time when as we enter into the season of Lent we begin to do self-examination and reflection and maybe seeking a closer walk with God. Ashes have always symbolized mourning and grief and now for the Christian it acknowledges our mortality and also the recognition that we need to be reconciled to God.”
Pastor Dave and his crew having ashes-to-go here in Long Beach while other denominations are having Ash Wednesday services across the Coast.
Parents, teachers, students, and priests gathered at St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport, where Bishop Kinheman performed an Ash Wednesday service, marking the foreheads of parishioners with ashes.
Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day of prayer, fasting, and repentance. It is preceded by Shrove Tuesday, also known as Fat Tuesday, and falls on the first day of Lent, which marks six weeks of penitence before Easter.
