Day of Empathy rally aims to humanize the criminal justice reform debate

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Tuesday is the Day of Empathy. It’s a national day of action for criminal justice reform — and it just so happens to also be a deadline day at the State Capitol.
“We are here today because we understand that even though crime hurts, justice should heal,” said Southern Poverty Law Center Advocate Alesha Judkins.
The Day of Emphathy is giving voices to a hot topic.
“Criminal justice has been a sexy topic over the past couple of years, but not a lot of people are informed about why we’re doing this.”
Pauline Rogers is a former inmate who will tell you she’s not lobbying for a get out of jail free card for criminals. But rather a more compassionate approach to handling decisions about people’s futures.
“Forgive us," said Rogers. "Forgive them. Forgive him. Forgive her. Forgive me.”
Miss Mississippi Asya Branch has also learned what it’s like to see a different side of the system.
“My father’s been incarcerated for the last nine years of my life," explained Branch. "I’ve seen not only how it’s affected me, but also how it’s affected my family. And I know there are thousands of people throughout the rest of the state that are affected negatively by those that are falsely accused and serving sentences that they don’t deserve.”
Mississippi is in the process of considering additional reforms. Here’s some of what would change under the proposal, including intervention courts for issues like mental health and an emphasis on reentry programs. But advocates want more added, including sentencing reform.
“Prayerfully to be strengthened before it goes to the Governor’s desk,” said Rev. C.J. Rhodes.
Amendments were made by a Senate committee ahead of Tuesday’s deadline that address more of what happens before jail. The House and Senate will still likely have to come together for compromise on the specifics.
