Cool and sunny for the afternoon

After another cold morning, it’s going to stay cool this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine. The sky will remain clear tonight, and it will be cold again. Coastal areas will see lows in the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. Inland areas could see the low to mid 30s. These areas have the best chance of seeing frost by the morning.
We’ll start a warming trend on Thursday as southerly flow returns. Highs will be in the mid 60s with more sun. The 70s will return by Friday with a few more clouds. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but most of the day looks dry.
Another cold front is expected to approach the Southeast this weekend, possibly bringing showers and storms. For now, it looks like most of Saturday afternoon will be dry with highs in the 70s. However, rain is looking more likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs will remain in the 70s on Sunday. If this fronts stalls nearby, we could see more showers by Monday.
