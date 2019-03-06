Cold temps and sunny skies as GCCA parade rolls in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Between 50,000 and 80,000 people crowded the streets of downtown Biloxi for Fat Tuesday’s Gulf Coast Carnival Association parade.
It’s one of the most anticipated parades in South Mississippi, which is known for family-friendly fun. But none of it could happen without the men and women in blue, those who serve and protect.
“We want the crowd to have a good time during Mardi Gras,” said Biloxi police investigator Steve Rocha. "From a public safety aspect of it, we make sure the kids stay within the barricades and no one is jumping the barricades, no glass bottles along the route.”
Even while handing out special doubloons, there are things that police watch out for, most of them having to do with drinking, according to Rocha.
“Of course, you’ve got those who ruin the party for everybody and we try and handle them. Either get them away from the crowd or sometimes we have to effect and arrest on somebody who gets too drunk.”
Another concern is violence, but quick action can keep that to a minimum.
“Well, one thing that we try and look out for is trouble before it leads to fights. People have too much to drink and tempers get flaring because of the alcohol. And then the fights break out.”
As King D’Iberville, James Hardin passes by, followed by Queen Ixolib, Caitlyn Lesso, everyone realizes that Mardi Gras is all about the kids, but Rocha says they can be unpredictable.
“You get that little one that will sneak under the barricade and grab that shiny bead and that’s what we look out for to make sure they don’t get into the main roadway.”
With these police officers, this is a job. It’s their responsibility to make sure you stay safe. But do they actually have fun doing it on Mardi Gras?
“It’s very enjoyable seeing everyone have a good time. A good, safe time. And we try and ensure that. We interact with the public to make sure they have a good time.”
There were 162 police officers covering the Biloxi parade route on Fat Tuesday, including many from other departments. Those included Pass Christian, Long Beach, Pascagoula, D’Iberville, Harrison and Jackson counties, as well as officers from the capital city.
