Coast basketball standouts selected for the Icons Sport All-Star Game

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The West rosters for the Icons Sport East vs. West All-Star games were announced Monday afternoon and several area basketball standouts will be representing the coast.
Moss Point forward Brieanna Miller and Biloxi guard Shylia McGee were selected to play for the West senior girls squad. Miller, who led the Lady Tigers to the MHSAA Class 4A semifinals, averaged 12 points and 6 rebounds in her prep career, while McGee averaged nearly 9 points and 5 rebounds in her time with the Lady Indians.
Of the 12 seniors for the boys, six of them are South Mississippi made. The Biloxi Twins Jaronn & Jariyon Wilkens and Dontavius Proby will team up once again before heading to Pearl River together. Pascagoula’s Jayden McCorvey, Picayune’s Marvun Arnold, & Gulfport’s Dontae Jackson were also tabbed.
There will also be a middle school & underclassmen game that will take place as well and in the underclassmen - 2020-2022 prospects - contest, the following coast players were selected:
WEST UNDERCLASSMEN GIRLS ROSTER: Analya White (Class of 2020/Guard/Biloxi)
WEST UNDERCLASSMEN BOYS ROSTER: Andre Brunt (Class of 2020/Guard/St. Martin)
Carlos Williams (Class of 2021/Forward/Harrison Central)
Darien Wallace (Class of 2020/Guard/Ocean Springs)
Deon Drake (Class of 2020/Guard/Gulfport)
Malik Handy (Class of 2022/Guard/Long Beach)
Khaleb Marks (Class of 2021/Guard/Long Beach)
The games will take place March 23rd in Frisco City, Alabama at the old Frisco City High School. For more information, go to iconssports.com/high-school-basketball.
