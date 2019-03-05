We’ll stay chilly for Mardi Gras

It’s another chilly day in South Mississipppi, but at least we have plenty of sunshine! Highs will struggle to reach the low 50s this afternoon, and we’ll keep a northerly breeze. You’ll want to dress warmly for any parades today, but we’ll remain completely dry.
Temperatures will tumble tonight with a clear sky and calmer wind. By Wednesday morning, we’ll be at or below freezing. Another Freeze Warning will be in effect, so it’s important to protect yourself, pets and plants from the cold.
More sun is expected on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll warm up into the mid 60s on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky. The 70s will return on Friday through this upcoming weekend. However, we could see some showers and storms by the weekend.
