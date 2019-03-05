Wayne County teacher facing drug charge on MS Coast

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A Wayne County High School teacher is facing a drug charge on the Mississippi Coast.
According to the Harrison County Jail docket, James Ashley Phillips, 42, was arrested by Biloxi police over the weekend and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. His bond was set at $25,000.
Wayne County School District Superintendent Bobby Jones confirmed that Phillips is a math teacher at WCHS.
Jones said this is Phillips’ second stint teaching in Wayne County. The superintendent said Phillips previously taught in the school district before moving to the coast. Jones said this was Phillips’ first year back at WCHS and added that there have been no past issues with the teacher.
Jones said he cannot comment on the arrest further because it is a personnel issue.
WDAM has reached out to the Biloxi Police Department for more details on Phillips’ arrest.
