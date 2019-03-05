Harrison Co. Sheriff Troy Peterson running unopposed, looks to the future

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Troy Peterson is preparing for another term as Harrison County’s sheriff. However, running unopposed isn’t something that he takes for granted.
“Ya know it’s humbling to know that the citizens of Harrison County trust me enough to put me back in there for a second term," Peterson said. “There’s a lot of things that I’ve done in my life, but this is still the most humbling experience that I’ve ever had to know that you can get elected to a position that you feel you’re fit for, but not only the citizens feel you’re fit to do also.”
Staff pay raises, a first-time national sheriff’s accreditation and much needed equipment were accomplishments that Sheriff Peterson said he was most proud of during his first term. But, he said there is still work to be done.
“Some of the biggest things I think we all need to work on is understanding that it takes a village to do anything,” Peterson explained.
Peterson believes community policing has played a big part in the county’s success.
"I believe that community policing is one of the strongest assets that anybody can have in any law enforcement agency. We have a good working relationships with all of our Coast cities here, all our chiefs of police, and that’s a great thing, and it will continue on,” he said.
And it’s those relationships that Peterson says helps all departments work to solve crimes faster.
“We assist every agency on the Coast, so we’re there for them no matter what," said Peterson.
And none of this is possible without teamwork.
"Our Intel divisions work closely together. So, anything that happens in the city or happens in the county, our Intel divisions will give each other the information within minutes, and we can put that out to the streets where the officers are,” he explained.
