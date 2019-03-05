Salvation Army deploys to Alabama to serve food, provide support to tornado victims

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Volunteers with the Salvation Army are doing what they can to get life back to normal for those impacted by Sunday’s tornado outbreak in east Alabama.
Tuesday, volunteers got an early start to load up a catering truck and hit the road to Lee County, Alabama.
“We’re heading over to Auburn right now to set up at the incident command and prepare to serve food off our catering truck," said Major Bradley Caldwell, area commander for the Salvation Army Mississippi Gulf Coast. "And also to be amidst the workers and the victims who are suffering through this time and still being in search and rescue time.”
Major Caldwell has responded to dozens of disasters during his time with the Salvation Army, providing not only food, but also emotional support to the victims.
He says sometimes an ear to listen is what disaster victims need the most.
“They don’t really understand how affected they are until they can have a neutral person come alongside them and let them find and pour out those feelings," said Caldwell.
Volunteers hope to provide a sense of relief even if it’s just momentarily.
“And just that one to two minutes of, you know, back to the real world where we’re able to provide them those few minutes, that’s everything," said volunteer Michael Cowart.
Cowart knows that personally. He remembers those who came to help after Hurricane Katrina.
“Everybody came over to help us. So, every chance and opportunity I get, I try to go out and help them for what they did for us," he said.
It’s a continuous cycle to do good.
“Human need never goes away," said Caldwell," and we’ve always said heart to God, hand to man. We try to connect people with their deeper selves. Sometimes in situations like this, you only think of the loss, but we want to give the hope that God gives to all of us.”
Additional volunteers are on standby to travel to Alabama after search and rescue is complete. They’ll deploy with the Salvation Army canteen, a “kitchen on wheels.”
To donate to the Salvation Army, visit the website.
