Police say that loud bang you heard in Biloxi was just fireworks

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - If you were at the Gulf Coast Carnival Association parade Tuesday afternoon, you may have heard a loud bang near the end of the parade in the area of Reynoir and Hwy 90.
Video circulating on social media shows some people ducking and telling others to get down, concerned that it could be gunfire. The good news is police say it wasn’t gunfire at all. It was actually fireworks.
Maj. Chris DeBack with the Biloxi Police Department told WLOX News officers investigated the sounds and determined it came from fireworks. No one was arrested, and no citations were issued in connection with the incident.
