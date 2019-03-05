PCMS robotics team does it again

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - The VEX IQ Robotics team at Pass Christian Middle School has done what they set out to do months ago. They will be competing at the World Competition in Louisville, KY in late April.
Robotics coaches Lori Fischer, Michele Rogers and Brandon Warden have tirelessly practiced the team leading up to the state competition this passed weekend in Hattiesburg, MS.
At the state competition, on the University of Southern Mississippi campus, the team walked away with the most prestigious award: the Excellence Award.
According to VEX IQ, the Excellence Award is given to the “top all-around team” and is the highest award presented in the VEX IQ Challenge. This award is presented to a team that exemplifies overall excellence in creating a high quality VEX robotics program.
This team is a strong contender in numerous award categories. Excellence winners must have an Engineering Notebook and a STEM Research Project presentation as outlined on their website. This accomplishment means significantly more to the students and coaches as this is their first year to compete as a team.
The VEX IQ Challenge World Competition, presented by the Northrop Grumman Foundation, takes place in Louisville, KY on April 28-30. The competition will see 400 teams all looking to win the coveted Excellence Award!
