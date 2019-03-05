Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse celebrates Lundi Gras in the Bay

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse hit the streets of Bay St. Louis Monday night, showering revelers with beads and moon pies.
It’s the only parade on the Coast that takes place on Lundi Gras each year. The streets were full, as excited parade goers filled the town to let the good times roll.
“It is an honor for us this year. It is the sixth year of the a Lundi Gras parade," said King Henry Winters. "Each year it gets better and better. We kind of think it has gone over the top tonight.”
But the Bay parade is unique in many ways. With only one traditional float, the Bay parade features more than 70 golf carts.
“That was unique for me and I absolutely love seeing that," said parade goer Anna Gauslow. "I like people’s imaginations and all the excitement to watch what they come up with for themes.”
Rebecca Craig actually figured out the theme and was blown away by the creativity that the designers displayed.
“Even though they aren’t true floats, they’re awesome," said Craig. "They decorate them beautifully. There seems to be a pirate theme this year and a lot of aqua stuff going on, too. So pretty cool stuff.”
Yet attendees were not the only ones thrilled with the outcome as even those riding in the carts loved the atmosphere.
“Just the whole atmosphere is so fun," said Sharon McKinzie. “I just can’t believe the participation and how each one of these golf carts, one after the other, look so awesome.”
While they may be smaller than the traditional counterparts one would normally see at a parade, it’s still a lot of worker to deck the golf carts out in true Mardi Gras fashion.
Rob Thibodeaux and his friends transformed a golf cart into the S.S. Minnow from Gilligan’s Island.
“It took a solid four or five days," said Rob Thibodeaux. "We actually framed it out with PVC first and then everybody had some ideas on how we wanted to cover it. We came up with it and actually executed it and I think we did pretty good.”
The boat-like appearance of Thibodeaux’s golf cart was just one of the many intricate designs seen on the “floats.” It was all that effort and creativity that delighted visitors at this year’s parade.
“I am from Fargo, North Dakota and came down to celebrate," said Gauslow. "This is my holiday with my family down here.”
“Yea this is great today. We came all the way from Boston, Massachusetts today," said Rebecca Craig, "So this has been great seeing the kids have fun and enjoy the Mardi Gras parade.”
With Fat Tuesday bringing the culmination of carnival season, three more parades are still set to roll in South Mississippi. On Tuesday, the Krewe of Real People the Next Generation will also hit the streets of Bay St. Louis beginning at 1 p.m. The Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s annual parade will roll in downtown Biloxi at 1 p.m., and the Krewe of Gemini will close out the festivities in downtown Gulfport beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.