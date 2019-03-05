Moss Point falls to Ripley in MHSAA Class 4A Semifinals

Down six points with less than five minutes left in the game, Moss Point went on a 6-0 run. Sophomore guard Jada Matthews scores a lay-up with 2:32 left to play to tie the game at 39. With less than a minute remaining, Ripley steal the ball - up 41-39 - causing Moss Point to foul. Ripley shoots a perfect percentage from the free throw line, making 6-for-6 late to seal the victory.