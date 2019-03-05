Moss Point falls to Ripley in MHSAA Class 4A Semifinals

JACKSON, MS (WLOX) - In their first-ever state semifinal appearance, the Moss Point Lady Tigers’ youth showed early in their Class 4A Girls matchup with Ripley (27-5). In the end, Ripley’s experience - having been in the MHSAA state championships before in the last three years - outweighed Moss Point’s budding talent in a 45-39 loss Monday afternoon at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Down six points with less than five minutes left in the game, Moss Point went on a 6-0 run. Sophomore guard Jada Matthews scores a lay-up with 2:32 left to play to tie the game at 39. With less than a minute remaining, Ripley steal the ball - up 41-39 - causing Moss Point to foul. Ripley shoots a perfect percentage from the free throw line, making 6-for-6 late to seal the victory.
Junior guard Robyn Lee led Moss Point with 19 points, while senior forward Brieanna Miller added nine points for the Lady Tigers.
Moss Point’s magical season comes to an end with a 23-8 overall record on the year.
