Long Beach church offers ‘Ashes to Go’ for Ash Wednesday

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Ash Wednesday is tomorrow, and one Coast church and pastor wants to make sure everyone has the chance to participate even if they can’t make it to an Ash Wednesday service.
Pastor Dave Parr with Grace Lutheran Church will be in the parking area by the John Simpson Pier in Long Beach from 6:30 a.m. until 8:30-9 a.m. So, drivers have about 2-2.5 hours to participate.
“People just drive their car right up to where we’re set up and roll down their windows. We’ll do the imposition of ashes, have a short prayer, and they can go on their way to work,” said Pastor Parr.
This is the 6th year for “Ashes to Go”. The event has been so successful, they lose count of how many cars stop by.
“We give up driving to count the cars. We had over 150 cars coming by last year,” said Pastor Parr. "We think. At least that many cars.
Ash Wednesday is observed by many Christians as the first day of Lent, which is a time of fasting and repentance until Easter Sunday.
