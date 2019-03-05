Good times ready to roll in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Beads, moon pies, plastic cups and more are all getting ready to fly as South Mississippi celebrates Fat Tuesday.
Thousands of people are expected to gather in Biloxi, Gulfport, and Bay St. Louis for the fun.
WLOX will broadcast the Biloxi parade live on WLOX-ABC and in the WLOX News Now app beginning at 1 p.m.
The first parade of the day kicks off at 1 p.m. with the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s annual parade in downtown Biloxi.
Serving as this year’s GCCA royalty is King d’Iberville Jim Hardin and Queen Ixolib Caitlyn Lesso. The Captain of Carnival is David Machado and his Lieutenant of Carnival is Jeff Elder.
As the oldest carnival association on the Coast, GCCA is an essential part of Mardi Gras. With just a few exceptions, GCCA has crowned royalty to reign over its Fat Tuesday parade since 1908.
Both the king and queen will ride on their respective floats, with king throwing only gold beads and the queen throwing only white.
That parade will make a traditional stop at Biloxi City Hall, where King d’Iberville and Queen Ixolib will be toasted.
The parade in Bay St. Louis is also rolling at 1 p.m. as the Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation take to the streets. For several years, this parade was called the Krewe of Diamonds. Last year, the krewe changed it back to what it was years before, the Krewe of Real People.
Carnival season comes to a close at 5:30 p.m. in Gulfport when the Krewe of Neptune parades through downtown.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Neptune Takes a Fantastic Voyage." This year’s royalty is King Neptune Matthew Langlinais and Queen Venus Claudia Cari-Ann Dunning. The grand marshal is John Schneider.
The Krewe of Neptune’s first parade was held on Mardi Gras Day in 1983 on the streets of downtown Biloxi. The parade is unique on the Coast in that all the Krewe’s floats are commissioned in New Orleans and transported to Biloxi.
It’s also the only krewe on the Coast to hold two parades, a day parade on the Saturday before Fat Tuesday and a night parade to close out the Mardi Gras festivities on Fat Tuesday.
The organization is divided into smaller Krewes with a Line Lieutenant in charge of each Krewe. Each of these Krewes’ floats represent something different pertaining to the theme of the ball.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.