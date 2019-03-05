Feeling cold for Fat Tuesday

Cold temperatures in the 30s, some even below-freezing, will continue through mid-morning. Road conditions should be fine for the most part. However, use extra caution on bridges and overpasses as some slick spots will be possible on those elevated surfaces. Shaping up to be a dry, sunny, and beautiful Mardi Gras Day! But, it will still be breezy and cool with highs only in the lower 50s. Tonight, winds will finally start to relax. These calm conditions, along with clearer skies than last night, will allow for even colder overnight temperatures ranging from the lower 30s to the upper 20s. So, another light freeze will be possible into early Wednesday and you might want to protect people, pets, and plants. The second half of the week brings a warm up. The weekend brings rain chances, especially Saturday PM into Sunday AM.