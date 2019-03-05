FAT TUESDAY FORECAST: Throw me a blanket, mister!

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Let the good times roll! But don’t forget to bring a jacket while you’re doing it.
If you’re headed out for a day of parade fun, expect it to be cold. Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s and some areas of South Mississippi will even see below-freezing temps through mid-morning.
Fortunately, the sun will be out helping to warm things up a little bit. It’s expected to be beautiful Mardi Gras parade weather this Fat Tuesday, even if it is a little chilly out.
Things will warm up as we head into Mardi Gras night with cool, breezy temperatures in the lower 50s but they will drop again overnight. Another light freeze is possible early Wednesday morning with overnight temperatures ranging from the lower 30s to the upper 20s.
The second half of the week brings warmer weather but it also brings rain chances over the weekend, especially Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
