TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Hwy. 43 closed after truck spills hot asphalt

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Authorities in Pearl River County have shut down part of Highway 43 after an 18-wheeler wrecked Monday morning.
The highway just west of Picayune from Liberty Road to Otis Stewart Road will be closed until further notice.
According to county emergency operations director Danny Manley, the 18-wheeler rolled over around 6:30 a.m., spilling hot asphalt onto the roadway. The asphalt is hardening and causing problems for the crew trying to clean it up.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find a different route. We will update this story once Hwy. 43 is re-opened.
