Revelers stock up on Mardi Gras goodies

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Sunday’s rain may have put a damper on parade plans, but folks still shopped for their favorites to celebrate the Carnival season.
“Yeah, today it has a little bit but we’ve had pretty good weather throughout Mardi Gras,” Coast Mardi Gras Outlet President Leonard Cooper said of the rain. “We get people in there just buying a Mardi Gras mask, maybe a specialty bead, maybe just a little small box of MoonPies of a dozen or light up sunglasses or a T-shirt.”
Lisa and Zander Wildman visited the outlet to stay out of the rain.
“They weren’t allowed to come to the parade today because of the weather so we thought we’d get them some hats," Lisa said.
The Wildmans moved to Vancleave three years ago. This is the second time they’ve been to Mardi Gras on the coast.
“They were big when we were little. Not crazy about MoonPies, sorry!" Lisa laughed. “We love getting the beads.”
“It’s been pretty good. It’s been a long season because it’s about two, two and a half week later than last year but it’s been steady," Cooper added, saying he’s seen in all. Some riders shop ahead of time while others stop in the day of their parade.
“Most people buy, if they’re going to ride Friday they’ll buy Wednesday, Thursday. If they’re going to ride on a weekend, they’ll buy Thursday Friday, maybe the morning of the parade day," Cooper said.
Then you’ve got families like the Wildmans who come in for something specific.
“Toys," Zander said.
Cooper said, “Novelty. You know your toys. Then they like their stuffed animals, your MoonPies, and of course beads by the case.”
