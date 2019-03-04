43rd annual Krewe of Diamondhead parade rolls in Hancock County

DIAMONDHEAD, MS (WLOX) - Hancock County came out to take part in the Mardi Gras fun as the Krewe of Diamondhead rolled Saturday.
Little parade goers were ready to catch the best prizes at the Diamondhead Mardi Gras parade. Visitors said this small-town event has a reputation for bringing families together.
Noetrice Jenkins from Hernando said a coworker invited her to spend her first Mardi Gras in Diamondhead.
“She suggested that this was a very nice parade, that it was family-friendly, and that’s the kind of parade that we wanted to attend," Jenkins said.
The parade featured grand performances, small golf carts, big floats and tons of throws.
“You get free candy, and cups and stuff, so that’s nice,” said Cooper Rouse.
Alex Head and his friends started their own competition to see who could catch the most beads.
“Part of the big thing is you got to do the dance, you got to whistle. It’s all about getting their attention and making sure they know that you want the beads, too,” he said.
The Krewe of Diamondhead rolling forward, keeping up the tradition with more than four decades of fun.
