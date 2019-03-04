Masqueraders celebrate Mardi Gras at the Pass Christian parade

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Among the 40,000 revelers that lined the streets of Pass Christian, one mysterious tradition stands strong.
Masqueraders danced and shouted as some of the most excited parade goers. They donned their decorative masks while showing their true carnival colors.
“I’m going all out, the mask is making my outfit complete and I’m rocking it," said one woman in a black mask.
One woman said her son loves dressing up in Mardi Gras gear from head to toe. “He is that enthusiastic about Mardi Gras, he just absolutely loves it," she added.
A newcomer rocked a mask to make her experience more authentic. “It’s my first time here, my first ever Mardi Gras and I just bought it," she said.
She pointed out that her mask has some special features, saying, “It lights up so I’m waiting on tonight so I can wear it.”
Even with the threat of rain, people showed up and showed out downtown. “It’s awesome, outstanding, off the charts," said one excited parade goer.
No matter how they celebrated, they did it in style.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.