Latin Kings gang crackdown underway in Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Twenty people have already been arrested, but a major gang roundup in Pearl River County isn’t over just yet. That gang is the Latin Kings, a nationwide gang known for drug dealing. In fact, all of those arrested so far are facing drug-related charges.
This includes the upper hierarchy of the gang chapter. Investigators identify those members at Kyle Kathman, 23, also known as King Corlelone. He was the leader, and is being held without bond.
Also behind bars, Dominick Bertucci, 23, and Kolby Dragon, 24. Bertucci is the second in command and the gang’s enforcer. Dragon was third in command and is known as King Cash.
The history of the gang operating in Pearl River County dates back more than a year. That’s when a drug bust happened at a home in the county. But this was no routine drug bust.
Deputies found a lot more before they left. It made for interesting reading according to sheriff David Allison.
”That material contained information that they were in the process of organizing the Latin Kings organization here in Pearl River County. We found their manual and their bylaws that listed the officers of their group along with who some of who their recruits were,” Allison said.
Sheriff Allison says te investigation is far from over. There are least eight other gang members that have not been picked up yet. He vows they will be soon.
The sheriff adds the gang problem in the county has effectively been eradicated before it became a real problem.
