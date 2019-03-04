Latin Kings gang crackdown underway in Pearl River County

Kolby Dragon, 24, was the third in command of the gang alongside Dominick Bertucci, and underneath Kyle Kathman. Dragon was the secretary and also an enforcer for the gang. Dragon has been indicted on one count of conspiracy to sell a controlled substance, one count of sale of Methamphetamine, one count of possession of Xanax with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, two counts of criminal street gang activity, and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon stemming from his arrest on 09/29/18. Dragon is currently serving time with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for conspiracy and sale of marijuana, and will be served his new indictments in prison. (Source: PRC Sheriff's Office)