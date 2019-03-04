Latin Kings gang crackdown underway in Pearl River County

By Doug Walker | March 4, 2019 at 5:39 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 5:49 PM

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Twenty people have already been arrested, but a major gang roundup in Pearl River County isn’t over just yet. That gang is the Latin Kings, a nationwide gang known for drug dealing. In fact, all of those arrested so far are facing drug-related charges.

Kyle Kathman, 23, is the highest ranking Latin King member in Pearl River County outside of prison. Known as the “Inca” or leader of the local chapter. Kathman has been indicted for Trafficking Methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, and criminal street gang activity stemming from his arrest on 09/29/18. Kathman is also currently being held without bond on the charges of Possession of a Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm stemming from his arrest on 03/09/2017. (Source: PRC Sheriff's Office)
This includes the upper hierarchy of the gang chapter. Investigators identify those members at Kyle Kathman, 23, also known as King Corlelone. He was the leader, and is being held without bond.

Dominick Bertucci, 23, was an enforcer for the Latin Kings gang in Pearl River County, and held the second in command spot for the Pearl River County chapter, just below Kyle Kathman. Bertucci has been indicted on three counts of sale of a controlled substance, three counts of conspiracy to sell a controlled substance, four counts of criminal street gang activity, and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon. Bertucci also has two additional sale of methamphetamine charges pending from his arrest on 02/22/19. A hold has been placed on Bertucci by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for probation violation. (Source: PRC Sheriff's Office)
Kolby Dragon, 24, was the third in command of the gang alongside Dominick Bertucci, and underneath Kyle Kathman. Dragon was the secretary and also an enforcer for the gang. Dragon has been indicted on one count of conspiracy to sell a controlled substance, one count of sale of Methamphetamine, one count of possession of Xanax with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, two counts of criminal street gang activity, and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon stemming from his arrest on 09/29/18. Dragon is currently serving time with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for conspiracy and sale of marijuana, and will be served his new indictments in prison. (Source: PRC Sheriff's Office)
Also behind bars, Dominick Bertucci, 23, and Kolby Dragon, 24. Bertucci is the second in command and the gang’s enforcer. Dragon was third in command and is known as King Cash.

The history of the gang operating in Pearl River County dates back more than a year. That’s when a drug bust happened at a home in the county. But this was no routine drug bust.

Deputies found a lot more before they left. It made for interesting reading according to sheriff David Allison.

”That material contained information that they were in the process of organizing the Latin Kings organization here in Pearl River County. We found their manual and their bylaws that listed the officers of their group along with who some of who their recruits were,” Allison said.

Sheriff Allison says te investigation is far from over. There are least eight other gang members that have not been picked up yet. He vows they will be soon.

The sheriff adds the gang problem in the county has effectively been eradicated before it became a real problem.

