Lady Tigers ready for State Semifinals with the City of Moss Point behind them

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - The Moss Point Lady Tigers are less than 24 hours away from the biggest game in Moss Point girls basketball history as the Lady Tigers go toe-to-toe - or paw-for-paw rather - against the Ripley Tigers in the MHSAA Class 4A state semifinals.
Monday’s game will be the battle of the guards as Ripley has a talented group, featuring junior guards Amelya Hatch & Summer Kirkman to run the floor, while junior forward Siarra Jackson will most likely matchup against Moss Point star forward Brie Miller in the post.
The Lady Tigers are just one game away from possibly winning their first-ever state championship and they could not have gotten to this point without the support of their community.
“First and foremost, I just want to say thank you to the city of Moss Point," head coach Ethan Porter told WLOX. This city has supported us every step of the way and as we’ve been building momentum throughout the season, they’ve been getting stronger with us as well. Former Alumni classes from Moss Point have been very helpful, every step of the way. Promoting, trying to get other people challenging each other to come out to these games, even if they have to travel 30-40 minutes. So, no doubt, this atmosphere aided in our victory, I truly believe that.”
Moss Point (23-7) will play Ripley (26-5) Monday, March 4th 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi.
All semifinal and finals will be livestreamed on the NFHS Network at www.misshsaa.tv.
The finals will be televised live on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in several media markets across Mississippi:
Biloxi/Gulfport— WLOX — Bounce 13.3
Hattiesburg —WDAM — Bounce 7.3
Jackson — WAPT — ME TV 16.2
Meridian — WMDN — Bounce 24.2
Tupelo — WCBI — My MS 4.2
