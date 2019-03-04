HAPPENING NOW: Flames consume vacant building in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Firefighters are battling flames at a building in West Gulfport.
The structure is located on Indiana Avenue. Neighbors tell us it was a vacant apartment complex. Video shows flames coming out of the roof as firefighters work to put them out.
We’re not sure yet when it began or if anyone was inside the building at the time. A resident who lives nearby said he saw the flames and called authorities. His next thought went to his friend, who he said may have been inside the building.
“The first thing I thought about was the neighborhood homeboy DeeDee. Hoping he wasn’t in there. But it’s been a problem for the longest. We’ve been trying to get him out of there.”
Authorities have not said whether anyone was inside or if anyone was injured.
Gulfport Fire Department and Harrison County Fire Services worked together to put out the flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
