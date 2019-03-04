Hancock County opens cold weather shelter

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency along with the Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church will open up a cold weather shelter Monday, March 4th and Tuesday, March 5th.
The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. at the Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church located at 5078 Hwy 90 in Bay St. Louis. The church is 1 mile west of the Walmart in Waveland.
If anyone needs a ride to the shelter, contact Hancock County dispatch at 228-255-9191 for assistance.
